Cannell Capital Has Lifted I D Systems (IDSY) Holding; Kbc Group Nv Raised Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position

Cannell Capital Llc increased I D Systems Inc (IDSY) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 367,073 shares as I D Systems Inc (IDSY)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.65M shares with $15.73M value, up from 2.28 million last quarter. I D Systems Inc now has $102.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 14,570 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Kbc Group Nv increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) stake by 360.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 13,151 shares as Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 16,802 shares with $641,000 value, up from 3,651 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc now has $8.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 1.28M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “I.D. Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate I.D. Systems (IDSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I.D. Systems (IDSY) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 17,315 shares. 399 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Awm Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.7% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Archon Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.19M shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 16,600 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.04% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability has 149,488 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,216 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0% or 321,597 shares in its portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 639,590 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 348,683 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) stake by 305,247 shares to 186,960 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) stake by 143,402 shares and now owns 481,754 shares. North Amern Constr Group Ltd was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. On Friday, March 15 Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 10,000 shares. Wolfe Chris Adam bought $63,713 worth of stock. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares were bought by Brodsky Michael. $51,034 worth of stock was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Wednesday, May 1. 2,500 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $14,725 were bought by Formant Christopher.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 516,919 shares to 211,227 valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 27,804 shares and now owns 1.92 million shares. Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) was reduced too.