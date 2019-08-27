Cannell Capital Has Lifted Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding By $2.86 Million; Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tesco PLC has GBX 315 highest and GBX 275 lowest target. GBX 290’s average target is 35.70% above currents GBX 213.7 stock price. Tesco PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by HSBC. Deutsche Bank maintained Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 275 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. See Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 276.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 295.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 277.00 New Target: GBX 276.00 Maintain

Cannell Capital Llc increased Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 110,172 shares as Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ)’s stock rose 0.50%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 888,008 shares with $23.82M value, up from 777,836 last quarter. Health Ins Innovations Inc now has $251.15M valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 179,385 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. 93,742 shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN, worth $2.75 million on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20. GABOS PAUL G had bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254 on Wednesday, March 20.

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 271.54% above currents $17.71 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 11 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Monday, March 18 report. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by First Analysis given on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HIIQ in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 32,344 shares. Moreover, Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.36% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 13,194 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.39M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 41,913 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Com reported 5.79% stake. Caprock Grp holds 0.31% or 58,940 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 6,268 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 67,576 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 36,949 shares. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HIIQ, LL, SSTK – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) stake by 143,402 shares to 481,754 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) stake by 1.91 million shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) was reduced too.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company has market cap of 20.93 billion GBP. The firm also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. It has activities in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold Tesco PLC shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Suntrust Banks holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) for 108,713 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company reported 33,108 shares stake. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Moreover, Shell Asset Com has 0.09% invested in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp stated it has 9,528 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has 1.05% invested in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.5% or 140,061 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 232,519 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 9,636 shares. Smithfield invested 0.02% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Hendershot Invests has invested 0.98% in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO). Marietta Prns Llc reported 4,677 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO).