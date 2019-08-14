Cannell Capital Has Increased Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $624,520 as Valuation Declined; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stake by $15.69 Million

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 494,224 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 54,629 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Town Country Bancorp Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 0.23% or 18,730 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 4.04 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Clean Yield invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Leavell Invest Management holds 60,623 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Com holds 13,869 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 101,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 4.59 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kistler owns 3,434 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability stated it has 521,217 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 11,364 shares. Bessemer Group has 10,036 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 3,852 shares stake. 663 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.35% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,289 shares. Verus Fincl invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.75% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 1.06% or 69,853 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.62% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 37,710 shares. Goelzer Investment invested in 4,363 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthquest Corp reported 2,729 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grassi Inv Management invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 1,728 shares. Fernwood Investment Lc holds 1.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 27,356 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 23.09 million shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 58,517 shares to 269,337 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV).