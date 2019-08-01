Cannell Capital Has Decreased Its Arotech (ARTX) Position as Stock Declined; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Aureus Asset Management Upped Position by $6.94 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 101,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, up from 63,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.13% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.165. About 186,008 shares traded or 84.38% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares to 52,644 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,480 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) by 37,051 shares to 183,957 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,779 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Krutty Dean M, worth $9,950 on Tuesday, June 4. $14,950 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares were bought by Cappell Kenneth W.