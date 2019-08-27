Cannell Capital Has Decreased By $9.53 Million Its Ring Energy (REI) Stake; Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Ring Energy Inc (REI) stake by 62.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as Ring Energy Inc (REI)’s stock declined 51.49%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $6.66 million value, down from 3.04 million last quarter. Ring Energy Inc now has $91.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 720,550 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3

Among 5 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Burberry Group PLC has GBX 2350 highest and GBX 1800 lowest target. GBX 2030’s average target is -3.75% below currents GBX 2109 stock price. Burberry Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1855 target. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Mainfirst. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Jefferies. See Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1820.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1855.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Cannell Capital Llc increased Sandridge Energy Inc stake by 272,340 shares to 1.74M valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) stake by 110,172 shares and now owns 888,008 shares. Exterran Corp was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.22% or GBX 26 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2109. About 1.11 million shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.