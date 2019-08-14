Cannell Capital Has Decreased Arotech (ARTX) Holding By $449,268; Kbc Group Nv Trimmed By $715,548 Its Whitestone Reit (WSR) Stake

Kbc Group Nv decreased Whitestone Reit (WSR) stake by 38.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv sold 59,629 shares as Whitestone Reit (WSR)’s stock rose 1.67%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 94,516 shares with $1.14 million value, down from 154,145 last quarter. Whitestone Reit now has $498.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 147,110 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 02/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 23/04/2018 – KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT – RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Arotech Corp (ARTX) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as Arotech Corp (ARTX)’s stock declined 24.83%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.43 million shares with $4.18 million value, down from 1.65 million last quarter. Arotech Corp now has $58.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 125,254 shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $84,779 activity. Kutler Jon B bought $30,029 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) on Thursday, March 7. Cappell Kenneth W bought 5,000 shares worth $14,950. 5,000 Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares with value of $9,950 were bought by Krutty Dean M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 121,498 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 14,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 2.04M shares. Cannell Cap has invested 1.02% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Moreover, Buckingham Asset has 0.01% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 34,882 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Virtu Fincl Ltd Co invested in 0% or 21,471 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 77,790 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 87,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). 44,290 are owned by Northern Trust. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 12,657 shares. Spark Invest Management Llc accumulated 61,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cannell Capital Llc increased Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) stake by 10,433 shares to 80,009 valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuvectra Corp stake by 697,974 shares and now owns 723,349 shares. Inseego Corp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities.

