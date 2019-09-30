Cannell Capital Has Boosted Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) by $909,230; As Enbridge Com (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Miller Howard Investments Has Increased by $27.11 Million Its Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 753,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.99M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.69M shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 68,483 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

