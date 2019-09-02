Cannell Capital Cut Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stake By $8.24 Million; Waters (WAT) SI Increased By 6.46%

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) had an increase of 6.46% in short interest. WAT’s SI was 3.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.46% from 3.57M shares previously. With 640,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s short sellers to cover WAT’s short positions. The SI to Waters Corporation’s float is 5.58%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 497,192 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) stake by 62.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 186,960 shares with $5.13M value, down from 492,207 last quarter. Heritage Crystal Clean Inc now has $562.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 33,957 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 120,597 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,123 shares. Zacks invested in 0.02% or 30,901 shares. Qs Investors Limited holds 542 shares. Cibc Ww holds 7,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 26,716 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP owns 21,629 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0% or 1,244 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 61,953 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 0% or 99,888 shares. Blair William Il has 7,854 shares. Central Securities stated it has 690,000 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Has Gained 86% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) ROE Of 5.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.35 million for 19.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc increased I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) stake by 367,073 shares to 2.65M valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 24,020 shares and now owns 164,120 shares. Inseego Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 47,817 shares. Sg Americas owns 19,857 shares. 13,808 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Fort Limited Partnership owns 11,270 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,183 shares. Harding Loevner L P invested in 978,584 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,282 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 1,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,072 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 85,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.95% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 56,190 shares. Utah Retirement owns 14,218 shares. S&Co Inc owns 9,210 shares. Ghp owns 8,207 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.78 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 26.92 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.