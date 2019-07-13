Cannell Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Limelight Networks (LLNW); Alexandria Capital Increased Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $774,300

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 458.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 501,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 641,558 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW); 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.1% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 585,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Citadel Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Friess Assocs Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 102,685 shares. Vanguard invested in 5.42 million shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 20,427 shares. Jefferies Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 279,708 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horrell Capital Mgmt owns 15,000 shares. Amer International Gp has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 45,642 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Cannell Cap Limited Liability holds 2.80 million shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65M shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 1.56% or 106,843 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,820 shares. Chartist Ca holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 390 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 69,184 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 422 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 1.77% or 7,905 shares in its portfolio. Btc invested in 1.43% or 5,054 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Com owns 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,980 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 5,757 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. M Secs Incorporated owns 6,642 shares. Inspirion Wealth Lc holds 0.26% or 326 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn Inc accumulated 0.2% or 467 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 275,918 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio.