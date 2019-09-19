Cannell Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Lee Enterprises (LEE); As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price Rose, Holder New England Research & Management Has Decreased Stake by $394,450

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 11,028 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $379.54. About 152,626 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,925 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99 million for 20.02 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

