Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

As Asset Management companies, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.78 N/A 0.42 68.44 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.14 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 highlights Cannae Holdings Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cannae Holdings Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cannae Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has 69.1% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.