Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

As Asset Management companies, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.79 N/A 0.33 78.17 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 0%. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.