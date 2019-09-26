Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

This is a contrast between Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.76 N/A 0.42 68.44 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. From a competition point of view, Legg Mason Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cannae Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Legg Mason Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Legg Mason Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Legg Mason Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.5, with potential upside of 10.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.