Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.73 N/A 0.42 68.44 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 highlights Cannae Holdings Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GAMCO Investors Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.