Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

We are contrasting Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.71 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Clough Global Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 3.36%. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.