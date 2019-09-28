Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 222,943,875.75% 3.1% 2.2% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 27.29% respectively. About 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.