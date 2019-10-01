Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

As Asset Management companies, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cannae Holdings Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 223,338,048.09% 3.1% 2.2% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 62.14%. 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.