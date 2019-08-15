Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 0.42 68.44 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.21 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cannae Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Apollo Investment Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 43.3%. Insiders held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.