Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) At $28.60 Forms Top; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 79,123 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 357,010 shares with $15.07M value, down from 436,133 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 59,998 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust owns 107,384 shares. 574,365 are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 187,756 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 18,699 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 21,336 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 1,121 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 755 shares stake. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0% or 2,882 shares in its portfolio. 24,178 are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp. 13,500 are held by Livingston Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management). Huntington National Bank invested in 7,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De holds 1.84 million shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 1,414 shares.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) stake by 4,564 shares to 45,860 valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) stake by 89,000 shares and now owns 89,901 shares. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd was raised too.