Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.67 N/A 0.42 68.44 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cannae Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 10.65%. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.