Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.86 N/A 0.42 68.44 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.47 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cannae Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.