Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparing side by side

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.79 N/A 0.33 78.17 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.