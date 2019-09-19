Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Comparison side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.66 N/A 0.42 68.44 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.47 N/A 1.81 8.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 20.06% respectively. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.