Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Puyi Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.