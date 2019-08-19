Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Comparison side by side

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.45 N/A 0.63 22.18

In table 1 we can see Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 16.12%. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.