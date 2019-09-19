Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.66 N/A 0.42 68.44 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.11 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.