Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) Comparing side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.08 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 24.92%. Insiders held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.