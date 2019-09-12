Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Comparison side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.12 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.