Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Contrasting side by side

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44 Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.94 85.31M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 223,338,048.09% 3.1% 2.2% Legg Mason Inc. 226,767,676.77% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. From a competition point of view, Legg Mason Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Legg Mason Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Legg Mason Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cannae Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Legg Mason Inc. is $42.5, which is potential 11.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 91.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.