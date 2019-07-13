Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 2.20% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cannae Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. N/A 24 78.17 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Cannae Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

Cannae Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $31, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Cannae Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cannae Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Cannae Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.66 and has 3.79 Quick Ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Cannae Holdings Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cannae Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Cannae Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.