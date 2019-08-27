Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.78 N/A 0.42 68.44 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cannae Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.