Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Comparing side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 0.42 68.44 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.33 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.