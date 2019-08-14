Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.80 N/A 0.42 68.44 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.92 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cannae Holdings Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta means Cannae Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cannae Holdings Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.83, while its potential upside is 49.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.