Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparison side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.77 N/A 0.33 78.17 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.57 N/A 0.44 31.92

Demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cannae Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 9.24% respectively. 5.8% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.