Cango Inc. (CANG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. 5 3.28 17.82M 0.38 16.27 Criteo S.A. 19 -1.57 63.24M 1.31 14.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Criteo S.A. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cango Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cango Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cango Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 328,176,795.58% 7.9% 4.4% Criteo S.A. 331,620,346.09% 9.2% 5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cango Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Criteo S.A. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cango Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Criteo S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cango Inc. and Criteo S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 95.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Criteo S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year Criteo S.A. has weaker performance than Cango Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Criteo S.A. beats Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.