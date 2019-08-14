Cango Inc. (CANG) Touches $6.02 Formed H&S; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake

Cango Inc. (CANG) formed inverse H&S with $6.38 target or 6.00% above today’s $6.02 share price. Cango Inc. (CANG) has $911.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 3,788 shares traded or 95.06% up from the average. Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Pershing Square Capital Management Lp holds 1.86 million shares with $1.32 billion value, down from 1.94 million last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $816.96. About 341,340 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -12.79% below currents $816.96 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Friday, June 21. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $647 target. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. BTIG Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Another trade for 80,000 shares valued at $58.09M was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.88 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.