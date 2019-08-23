Cango Inc. (CANG) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Contrasting side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.38 16.27 TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cango Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.4% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cango Inc. Its rival TuanChe Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. TuanChe Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cango Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cango Inc. and TuanChe Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 1.9%. Comparatively, TuanChe Limited has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Cango Inc. has stronger performance than TuanChe Limited

Summary

Cango Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TuanChe Limited.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.