Cango Inc. (CANG) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Comparison side by side

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.38 16.27 Qutoutiao Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cango Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.4% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

Cango Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Qutoutiao Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Cango Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cango Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Qutoutiao Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 201.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cango Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 2.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Cango Inc. has stronger performance than Qutoutiao Inc.

Summary

Cango Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.