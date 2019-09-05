Cango Inc. (CANG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cango Inc. has 29.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Cango Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cango Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 4.40% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cango Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. N/A 7 16.27 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Cango Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cango Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

The potential upside of the rivals is 85.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cango Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Cango Inc. had bearish trend while Cango Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cango Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Cango Inc.’s peers have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cango Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cango Inc.

Summary

Cango Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.