Cango Inc. (CANG) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.38 16.27 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cango Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cango Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.4% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cango Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cango Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cango Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Cango Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Summary

Cango Inc. beats DouYu International Holdings Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.