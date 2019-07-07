Canfor (CFP) EPS Estimated At $0.28; SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARE (SMUPF) Shorts Raised By 39.06%

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SMUPF) had an increase of 39.06% in short interest. SMUPF’s SI was 120,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 39.06% from 86,800 shares previously. It closed at $7.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 26 before the open.They anticipate $1.38 EPS change or 83.13% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_CFP’s profit would be $35.00 million giving it 9.82 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Canfor Corporation’s analysts see -196.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 145,421 shares traded. Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canfor Corporation had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products firm in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper divisions. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. The firm makes and sells lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as generates green energy.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals primarily in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America Metals, Australia/New Zealand Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.