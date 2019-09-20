Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -0.68 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.37 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cancer Genetics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Fluidigm Corporation’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fluidigm Corporation are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Fluidigm Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cancer Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.8% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares and 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation shares. Insiders owned 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. has -43.47% weaker performance while Fluidigm Corporation has 36.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.