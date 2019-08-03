Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.30 N/A -0.68 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 6.39 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cancer Genetics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainsway Ltd.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 59.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cancer Genetics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 15.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. was more bearish than Brainsway Ltd.

Summary

Brainsway Ltd. beats Cancer Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.