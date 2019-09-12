Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cancer Genetics Inc. has 15.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.30% -52.90% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend while Cancer Genetics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cancer Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Cancer Genetics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cancer Genetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.