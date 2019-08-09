Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Upped Position in Align Technology (ALGN) as Market Value Declined; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $864,300

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $185.19. About 538,926 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 142,344 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 122,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 17,094 shares to 24,328 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,384 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

