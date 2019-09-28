Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Nike Class B (NKE) Position by $324,115; Valuation Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Cut by $300,689 Its Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 56,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 60,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, down from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Someone Else Is Eating BlackBerry’s Lunch — Again – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Roundup: NKE, NBEV Stocks Move With Help From Asian Countries – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 09/24: (PHAS) (SNX) (NKE) Higher; (GSL) (STAG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Communications invested in 10,243 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,355 shares. Horan has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.27% or 100,881 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,951 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd holds 1.29% or 48,125 shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc has 2.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 748,871 shares. Saratoga Rech & Invest invested 3.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eaton Vance stated it has 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,972 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sabal Company has 2,821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ensemble Management Limited holds 41,860 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,896 were reported by Zebra Cap Mngmt Llc.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 1,925 shares to 12,745 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Economictimes.Indiatimes.com with their article: “White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China – Economic Times” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 1.08M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Town And Country Commercial Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 7,024 are owned by Patten Group Inc. Veritable LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3.57M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Palladium Prtnrs Lc reported 87,086 shares. Verity & Verity Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The New York-based Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 134,182 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 47,975 shares stake. Monetary Mngmt holds 0.08% or 1,000 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,364 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,762 shares. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.16% or 37,931 shares in its portfolio.