Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Boosted Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position by $335,244; Valuation Declined; Altria Group Com (MO) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $379,050

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 3.73 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $178.6. About 694,034 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Retail Bank Com has invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.28% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Maryland-based First United Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 21,372 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Advisory Ltd Company invested in 81,721 shares. Indiana Tru Mngmt reported 7,905 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 97,482 shares. 60,518 are held by Boston Advisors Ltd Company. Pure Finance Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 5,301 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 13,097 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 0.79% or 62,010 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Lc reported 0.09% stake. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 32,665 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,457 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp. Focused Wealth Management holds 687 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Liability invested 1.57% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 7,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 1,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications holds 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 189,715 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Citadel Llc owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,387 shares. Quantum Mngmt owns 5,135 shares. 15,827 were accumulated by Veritable L P. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability reported 19,556 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 89,543 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.