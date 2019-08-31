Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Value Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $1.33 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375.95 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 7,757 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,083 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sabal Tru Com reported 14,321 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. South State invested in 11,586 shares. 286,363 are owned by Utah Retirement. Sather Finance Incorporated invested in 3,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd holds 2,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 130,329 are owned by Violich Capital. Moreover, Sfe Inv Counsel has 1.95% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Murphy Capital invested in 0.09% or 7,091 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 1.13M shares. Nippon Life Insur Co, Japan-based fund reported 255,400 shares. Old Dominion Cap stated it has 4,768 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.10M shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.34% or 635,486 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Associate has 0.59% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 769,393 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 1,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 286 shares. Blackrock holds 36.12M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.46 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 901 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bell Comml Bank invested in 2,631 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Gru holds 0.32% or 3,077 shares. Hartline Investment Corp holds 4,372 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 11,644 were reported by Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny. Qs Investors Ltd Llc owns 25,255 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 293,989 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,576 shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $435.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 73,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).