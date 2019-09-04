Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $364,857; Stock Value Declined; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Glenview Capital Management Lifted Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 8.93M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 43,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.26M, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 4.63M shares traded or 55.67% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 18/05/2018 – Cuggino Says CBS and Viacom Might Be Better Off With Other Suitors (Video); 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.46M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 2.29% or 230,119 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Benin Management Corp has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Knoll Lp reported 90,000 shares. Adirondack owns 3,134 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Ltd has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 21,999 shares. Accredited Invsts invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 870,287 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc stated it has 1.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guardian Life Of America has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,405 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 7,301 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) owns 11,800 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.49% or 2.30M shares. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

