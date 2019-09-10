Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Holding; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Has 1.73 Sentiment

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 49 reduced and sold holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 77.79 million shares, down from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) stake by 41.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company acquired 1,842 shares as Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 6,276 shares with $1.14M value, up from 4,434 last quarter. Raytheon Co Com New now has $51.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 16,500 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 595 shares. California-based Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Campbell Newman Asset holds 88,652 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.41% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 12,095 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors invested 2.6% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guyasuta Investment holds 4,888 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc holds 26,309 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 3.35 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 21,817 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 893 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204’s average target is 7.70% above currents $189.41 stock price. Raytheon had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 430,879 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) has declined 63.66% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 17/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Showing Poziotinib Overcomes De Novo Resistance of HER2 Exon 20 lnsertion Mutations in NSCLC and Other Cancers at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Chicago; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements and Board Changes; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES DNA BREAK ACCUMULATION

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $832.75 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.